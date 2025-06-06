Awards and Honours at Legion  AGM

JASON SETNYK

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 honoured decades of commitment and community service during its Annual General Meeting and Honours and Awards Ceremony held Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The event recognized long-serving members for their dedication to the Legion and to Canadian veterans, with milestones ranging from 20 to 55 years.

In her address, First Vice President Mavis Williamson reflected on the year’s achievements and the collective effort of Legion volunteers. “It has been a busy year, with many activities,” Williamson said. “It is a joy to work with so many dedicated volunteers. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

Williamson noted the success of the 2024 Poppy Campaign, which reached schools throughout Cornwall so every student could wear a poppy.

“We had a great team of volunteers… a great team came together to do up the boxes, cash counters, delivery and pick-up drivers,” she said. She also highlighted the coordination of the Remembrance Day service, the Veterans Dinner attended by 175 guests, and the branch’s support for local healthcare organizations and cadet corps.

The Honours and Awards portion of the ceremony celebrated loyalty and years of service. Among those recognized were Jerry Szemborn and John Barjarow for 55 years, with Szemborn receiving a Life Membership and Barjarow honoured as an Associate member. John Lafave and Darrell Campbell were honoured for 50 years of service as Associates.

Forty-five-year recognitions went to Dugald Livingston (Ordinary); George O’Dair and Orrin John Splane (Life Members); and Associates Scott Amey, J. McDonald, John Primeau, and Charles Sayyeau Jr.

Forty-year awards went to Hugh Linton (Ordinary) and Joseph Gauvin (Life Member). Those marking 35 years included Richard Saucier (Ordinary); Bernadette and Kenneth Heagle (Life Members); and Associates Arthur Lafrance, Carol Boileau, Elaine Lafrance, Guy Andre Lauzon, and Robert Burke.

Bernadette and Ken Heagle were each honoured for 35 years of service with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297. “I did hospital visits, purchasing, delivering, sorting-the whole bit,” said Bernadette.

“It was really a good thing for me.” She called Ken’s life membership “something special to see.” Ken, a former auxiliary officer with the Cornwall Police, said his service was inspired by family. “I had three uncles and my father who served in the Second World War. My goal was to give back for what veterans did for us.”

Next, James Taillon (Ordinary), Paulette Lalonde, and Joanne Prieur (Associates) were honoured for 30 years.

At the 25-year mark, Ronald Deslauriers (Ordinary) and Elizabeth Doyon (Associate) were recognized. Rounding out the awards were 20-year recipients R. Derochie, Richard Stojak, and Yvon Lemire (Ordinary) and Monique Ashby (Affiliate).

In addition to member recognitions, the Branch presented its annual Media Awards to Gabriel Rivière-Reid of YourTV Cornwall and Jason Setnyk of Seaway News for their continued support in promoting Legion events and veteran initiatives.

The event concluded with recognition of the many individuals who continue to contribute to the Legion’s ongoing work in the community and support for veterans.