BaitFuel Tour Brings Elite Bass Fishing

JASON SETNYK

The BaitFuel Fishing Tour brought two days of high-level bass fishing to Marina 200 on August 9 and 10, 2025. Anglers from across Eastern Ontario competed in Qualifiers 4 and 5 of the Ontario-wide tour, hoping to earn points toward the Tour Championship in September.

“This is our fourth qualifier of the season,” explained Todd Morton, Tournament Director for the BaitFuel Fishing Tour. “We’ve already held events in Trenton and Brockville, and from here, we’re heading to Cardinal and Gananoque.”

Competitors targeted largemouth and smallmouth bass along the St. Lawrence River, using various strategies depending on water depth and location. “For smallmouth, it’s usually deeper, colder water. Largemouth prefer shallow areas with more protection like fallen trees or docks,” said Morton. “A little bit of luck doesn’t hurt either.”

Anglers were judged on their top four fish by total weight, encouraging careful selection throughout the day. Morton emphasized that conservation remains a core value: “We’re a catch-and-release organization, and we put the health of the fishery first to ensure it stays strong for years to come.”