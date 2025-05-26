Baker Receives Life Member Curling Award

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Curling Club honoured longtime volunteer Kevin Baker with its 2025 Honorary Life Member Award during a sold-out Italian Dinner gala on Saturday, May 10.

More than 350 guests, dressed for the occasion, and attendees included MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn, and Mayor Justin Towndale, who filled the transformed curling rink for an evening of homemade Italian cuisine, plus live music from The Chesterfields, and heartfelt recognition of members.

The event took place on the concrete floor of the club, where curlers normally compete throughout the winter.

Baker, a member since 1991, has spent decades supporting the club as a player, president, volunteer, sponsor, and organizer.

“I’m very tickled,” said Baker. “This is our most prestigious award, and I had no expectation of this happening. I tend to shy away from accolades-but I’m extremely proud.”

Club president Robert Mahon praised Baker’s dedication. “He’s done so much for the club-he’s a curler, a leader, and someone who’s always there when you need him.”

Now in its 35th year, the annual Italian Dinner capped off the curling season with celebration. “It’s our last big party before summer,” said Mahon. “And there’s no better time to celebrate someone who’s given so much.”