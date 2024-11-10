Baldwin House big winner at casino 

November 10, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 45 min on November 6, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Century 21 Real Estate agents Michelle Desrochers, Doris DeBoer, Kelssie Oakes, and Sophie Goudreau organized a casino fundraiser supporting Baldwin House. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

In a spirited night of gaming and live music, Cornwall’s community gathered at Lola’s for a “Casino Fundraiser” benefiting Baldwin House, the local women’s shelter. The event offered a lively experience with games, prizes, and a performance by classic rock band Idunno, featuring Gary Benoit and Wayne Cooper.

The evening was organized in collaboration with Century 21 Real Estate agents Sophie Goudreau, Kelssie Oakes, Michelle Desrochers, and Doris DeBoer, who played a significant role in coordinating the fundraiser. “We support Baldwin House because they provide critical shelter for women and children in need,” said Sophie Goudreau. “This event lets people have fun while supporting a great cause.”

The funds raised will support Baldwin House’s operational costs, a vital contribution as the shelter faces increased demands.

“We’re always fundraising to keep our doors open, so every dollar from tonight will help cover our shelter’s operational costs,” said Debbie Fortier, Executive Director of Baldwin House. “It’s wonderful to have the support of the community and to see so many people coming together to make a difference.”

With a goal of $5,000, the fundraiser aids the shelter’s mission to assist women and children transitioning from violent and abusive situations to safe, secure environments.

