Ball Drop Success at SJCCC

September 26, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 10 min on September 19, 2024
Ball Drop Success at SJCCC
Brenda Quesnel took home the winnings. (Photo : submitted photo)

St. Joseph’s Care Foundation’s 1st Big Ball Drop fundraiser raised an incredible $14,700 in support of rehabilitation programs at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC).

Tickets were on sale from August 6 until September 9 with staff members stepping in and selling booklets to the community to help get the word out.

On September 10th, the event was held in the parking lot of SJCCC, while 689 balls dropped from 30 feet in the air. A target was placed below and the ball closest to the centre of the bullseye was the winner of $2,500. Lucky ball # 450 was closest and Brenda Quesnel took home the winnings.

“We are grateful to this community” said Josee Pilon, president of St. Joseph’s Care Foundation. “Without their support, we would have never been able to raise the amount we did. A big thank you to Patrick Campeau at Nurse Next Door and to Dan Villeneuve from Sunbelt Rentals for sponsoring this wonderful event.”

The Foundation is looking forward to making this an annual event in support of the therapeutic equipment needs of SJCCC and local healthcare.

 

