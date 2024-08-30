Balloons Bring Hope to DNC Event

In an extraordinary show of unity, 55 balloon artists fromacross North America, including Katie Hope of Balloon Babes from Ingleside, Ontario, converged in Chicago to support their friend and industry icon, Tommy of Balloons by Tommy, as he battles cancer. Their mission was to create the dazzling balloon drops for the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which took place from August 19 to 22, 2024, turning their craft into a powerful message of solidarity and hope.

Katie Hope, who discovered her passion for balloon art during the COVID-19 pandemic and turned it into a thriving business, didn’t hesitate when asked to join the Volunteer Balloons by Tommy DNC Balloon Crew. “Every year, I attend the Balloon Boss Summit, where I’ve met incredible artists, including Tommy,” she shared. “When I was asked to help, Icouldn’t say yes fast enough.”

The volunteer team, which included well-known balloon artist Treb Heining, came together to showcase their craft and support a colleague who has inspired many in the industry. “Tommy and his team at Balloons by Tommy are a business I look up to. The inspiration they have given is worth so much to me, so when I had the chance to help, it was as if I could finally show my appreciation,” Katie added.

The artists’ collaboration on the DNC balloon drop wasseamless, thanks to the coordination led by Joette Meyer Giaradina and the expertise of Treb Heining, known for his work on major balloon drops. Despite the scale of the event, the process was smooth. “There were many moving parts, but everything worked amazingly! Luckily, they didn’t need to teach us how to tie a balloon, so the lesson period was very short,” Katie noted with a smile.

Reflecting on the experience, Katie expressed deep gratitudefor being part of such a significant project. “I often say, if I’mdreaming, don’t wake me. Since starting Balloon Babes, I’ve had the coolest experiences and met amazing people. This one was the most special since it was for a company and a person I admire, who is fighting cancer. I can’t wait to have him announce he’s won.”

The DNC event featured speeches from prominent figures such as President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. However, the speech by Presidential candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris on August 22 provided the high-profile backdrop for the artists’ heartfelt collaboration. “This was our chance to give back and show Tommy that we’re all in this together,” Katie concluded.