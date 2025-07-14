Bambino Fun Brings Indoor Play to City

JASON SETNYK

Families have a new destination for year-round fun with the grand opening of Bambino Fun, the city’s first large-scale indoor playground. Located at 1360 Marleau Avenue, the facility is the vision of co-founders Asma Aurelia Bensalem and Duy Martin Ngo, who are both deeply committed to children’s well-being.

Originally from Montreal, Bensalem said she saw a clear need for a weather-proof indoor play space when she moved to Cornwall three years ago with her children. “I care a lot about the kids’ well-being, their happiness, and I really wanted to do something with Cornwall-because it was missing,” she said. A French teacher by trade, Bensalem was driven to create a space where children could learn, play, and grow in a safe and fun environment.

She teamed up with Ngo, a long-time youth soccer coach and experienced operations manager. Together, they combined their passion to make the idea a reality. “The end result has turned out to be almost 100% of what we expected,” said Ngo, who noted that community feedback helped shape the final design. “We had a survey over a year ago to get people’s opinions before we put anything on paper.”

Ngo emphasized how important local support has been. “This facility wouldn’t be anything big without the support of the community… We cannot thank Cornwall enough,” he said.

The playground features trampolines, climbing structures, summer and school break camps, and party-hosting options. Bensalem said she was proud to see local leaders like the Mayor and MP visit the opening. “It shows how much this project brings happiness to the community.”

Bambino Fun is now open seven days a week.