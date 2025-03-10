Battle of the Badges for a cause

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and the Cornwall Fire Department (CFD) will go head-to-head in the Battle of the Badges on May 31, an exciting community event supporting children with autism and disabilities. Organized by the Cornwall Minor Ball Hockey League (COMBHL), the friendly yet competitive game will raise funds for the Spartan program, an initiative that promotes inclusivity and skill development for children with disabilities.

“The concept of Battle of the Badges originated from an idea to have a fundraiser for the Seaway Valley Spartans,” said Jody Archambault, President of COMBHL. “Everyone loves a good Battle of the Badges-type game. They might poke fun at one another, but they will come together to support something special like the Spartans.”

“The Cornwall community always comes together for a good cause, and what better one than the Spartan program? This game can enhance community engagement, inspire youth, and boost the program’s reputation,” he said.

The response from both the CPS and CFD has been enthusiastic. “When the idea came up in a meeting with CPS members, they were excited — not just for the competition, but for the cause,” Archambault noted. “CFD was also eager to jump in and have some fun at CPS’s expense.”

While this is the first year for the event, Archambault hopes to expand it in the future by including teams from the Ontario Provincial Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, paramedics, and volunteer firefighters.

“We’re starting small this year, but I want this to become an annual event that people look forward to — one that benefits the community and, most importantly, the Spartans.”

This first Battle of the Badges aims to become an annual tradition. For now, all eyes are on the game — where bragging rights are at stake, but the real winners are the kids.