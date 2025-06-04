BBQ Competition Returns June 7

JASON SETNYK

The second annual BBQ Smoker Boyz Backyard BBQ Competition is set for Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Fines Home Hardware, raising funds for Maison Baldwin House’s upcoming residential program for survivors of human trafficking.

The event features a $2,500 prize purse and competitions in chicken, ribs, and cookie desserts, with all meat provided by Seaway Valley Meat Cutting School. A new “Kids Que” hot dog competition invites young grillers aged 8-14 to show off their skills.

Organizer Mat Drouin says the event is about more than food. “We’re raffling off a $6,000 Yoder smoker. Poker chips are $20, and all extra proceeds after expenses go to Baldwin House. It’s an awesome way to support a critical cause.”

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator at Baldwin House, explains the funds will help launch a new facility dedicated to women and girls escaping trafficking. “We need the community’s support to make this a reality.”

The public can get involved by registering to compete, buying raffle tickets, or joining as a $100 People’s Choice judge. Live music, vendors, and food-including poutine topped with pulled pork-will round out the day.

For more details or to register, email bbqsmokerboyz@hotmail.com.