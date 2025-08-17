BBQ Raises $1,346 for CHEO and CMN

JASON SETNYK

The 3rd Annual Community BBQ hosted by RE/MAX Affiliates Marquis Ltd. brought families together for an afternoon of food, games, and fundraising in support of CHEO and the Children’s Miracle Network. Held August 6 at 649 Second St. E., the event raised $1,346.

“It’s just a way to give back to our community, have community involvement, and in the meantime also raise money for a really great cause,” said Jacalyn Grimes, Broker of Record. “Even though CHEO is in Ottawa, it’s still a very, very important facility for this region too.”

Attendees enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, outdoor games, prize giveaways, and two bouncy castles. The CHEO bear mascot made an appearance, delighting children with hugs and photo opportunities.

Office Administrator and Broker Tammy Sommerville said, “We have a lot of families that come out. CHEO is a big community resource for us, and whatever we can do to raise funds is great. Hopefully, we just reach more people so these resources are available to everybody.”

Grimes added her thanks to those who contributed beyond the $5 admission: “More often than not, people were donating and not asking for change. That’s an incredible thing, and we really appreciate it.”