Ben de Haan new South Dundas CEO

Long-time Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry transportation services director Ben De Haan will become the new South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer effective April 7.

Succeeding Tim Mills, now the City of Cornwall CEO, De Haan had been with the counties since 2009.

“We are delighted to welcome Benjamin De Haan to our municipal team,” said Mayor Jason Broad. “Council’s decision to offer Mr. De Haan this position was unanimous and enthusiastic. His impressive track record at SDG Counties, coupled with his recent experience as Interim CAO in North Dundas, made him the standout candidate. What particularly impressed us was Ben’s genuine passion for community building and his strategic approach to municipal governance. His vision aligns perfectly with our goals for creating a vibrant, connected South Dundas. The energy and fresh perspective is exactly what we need at this pivotal time in our municipality’s growth. We’re confident that under Ben’s leadership, South Dundas will continue to flourish as a destination where people want to live, work, and play.”