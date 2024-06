“We have much work to do, and I plan to embrace the Chiefs of Ontario office as we move forward in our advocacy efforts with the governments of Ontario and Canada,” said Abram Benedict, former Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, after being elected Ontario Regional Chief at the 49th Annual Chiefs Assembly, hosted by Six Nations of the Grand River and the Chiefs of Ontario.

“Advocacy is an extremely important piece as we move forward on our key initiatives, such as the carbon tax, Bill C-53, climate adaptation, response and prevention. While the conversations will certainly not be easy ones, I will ensure that First Nations voices and stories are heard in Queen’s Park and on Parliament Hill,” said Benedict, who was elected to the Office of the Ontario Regional Chief with 50 votes, after four rounds of voting were conducted June 12.

Five candidates ran for the position of Ontario Regional Chief (ORC), with 98 electors present to vote via the traditional stand-up electoral processes.

Benedict ran on a platform rooted in the importance of building relationships with the federal and provincial governments while advocating for First Nations sovereignty.