Benson Group being sold to UAP

The Benson Group, one of Cornwall’s largest and oldest businesses, is about to be purchased by UAP Inc., a Canadian division of American-based Genuine Parts Company, the largest vehicle parts distribution network in North America, which includes NAPA.

Employing over 730 people, Benson, which was established in 1953, operates a network of 85 auto parts stores across Ontario and Quebec.

Benson has refused to comment on the sale, however, UAP has issued a release saying that the transaction is scheduled to be finalized in May.

“This proposed acquisition aligns perfectly with UAP’s strategy to strengthen our leadership position in Canada’s automotive parts industry,” UAP President Alain Masse said in the press release. “Benson shares our core values, including a strong commitment to customer service, reliability, and community support. We remain dedicated to maintaining high service standards for customers throughout this process. We look forward to working with Marty Benson and the entire Benson team to build on their remarkable legacy.”

Benson President Marty Benson is quoted as saying, “Joining forces with UAP presents an exciting opportunity for our team members, customers, stakeholders, and key suppliers. Together, we will combine our strengths to enhance our service offerings and product availability, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction.”