Beryl to hit region today

July 10, 2024 at 8 h 01 min
By Richard Mahoney
Residents are being warned that remnants of Hurricane Beryl are heading toward Cornwall and Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry. Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 100 millimetres of rainfall between July 10 at midnight and July 11 at 8 a.m.

Water levels may rise quickly. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Sudden increases in dam outflow may also be necessary.

Residents in areas regularly affected by spring flooding should take precautions such as:

  • Securing items that might float away as flows increase.
  • Removing items from sheds, garages, basements, or lower floors that could be subject to flooding.
  • Ensuring your sump pump is clear, in good working condition, and has a backwater valve.
  • Ensuring easy access to a portable backup generator and pump.
