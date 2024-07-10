Beryl to hit region today

Residents are being warned that remnants of Hurricane Beryl are heading toward Cornwall and Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry. Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 100 millimetres of rainfall between July 10 at midnight and July 11 at 8 a.m.

Water levels may rise quickly. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Sudden increases in dam outflow may also be necessary.

Residents in areas regularly affected by spring flooding should take precautions such as: