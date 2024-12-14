Beyond 21 Raises the Roof Thanks to $150,000 OTF grant from Ontario Government

The team at Beyond 21 gathered to celebrate the impact of a recent $150,000 Capital grant from the Ontario government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that was used to replace the roof of their facility and celebrate this accomplishment amongst Beyond 21 supporters.

“Beyond 21 provides vital programming for people in our community with developmental disabilities and their families,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Our government is proud to support this wonderful organization through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to ensure Beyond 21 can continue its important work for many years to come.”

The grant ensured the successful completion of a crucial roof replacement project, providing the necessary improvements to safeguard the building and enhance the programs offered to adults with developmental disabilities. The funds allowed Beyond 21 to address water concerns and extend the lifespan of the facility by an estimated 25 years. With the roof replacement now complete, the building can weather the fall, winter, and spring months without the stress of leaks, creating a safe environment for program participants.

“Our facility had been in dire need of a new roof, and we were deeply concerned about the impact that leaks could have on our programs and the safety of our participants,” said Tish Humphries, Founder and Board Chair of Beyond 21. “Thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation, we can now move forward with confidence, knowing our building is protected and our participants are safe this winter.”

The roof replacement project, completed by Grant-Marion Construction, ensured the facility is now fully equipped to continue meeting the needs of its growing program. The upgrade also featured the installation of heating cables to prevent future ice and snow buildup, ensuring long-term reliability.

“We are thrilled to have this project behind us and are grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their belief in our mission,” added Humphries. “The safety and well-being of our participants are always our top priority, and this grant has made it possible for us to grow our program without compromising on either.”

This collaboration between Beyond 21, OTF, and Grant-Marion Construction highlights the impact of strategic funding in sustaining community organizations. With this vital infrastructure in place, Beyond 21 is now better positioned to meet the growing demand for its services, ensuring that more adults with developmental disabilities can access life- enriching opportunities.

Beyond 21 is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults with developmental disabilities by offering a wide range of programs that promote independence, social inclusion, and personal development. The organization works with over 60 participants weekly and relies on the support of dedicated volunteers and donors to carry out its mission.

About Beyond 21

Beyond 21 is a community-focused organization providing programming for adults with developmental disabilities. Based in Cornwall, Ontario, Beyond 21 empowers individuals through skills development, social connections, and opportunities for meaningful community participation. The organization continues to grow its programs, seeking to meet the needs of individuals in Cornwall and beyond.

About Ontario Trillium Foundation

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.