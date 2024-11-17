Beyond 21 Selected as a Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Charity Recipient

The Hub for Beyond 21 Foundation is thrilled to announce it has been selected as a recipient of Tim Hortons’ Holiday Smile Cookie fundraiser! From November 18 to 24, 100% of proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold at Tim Hortons locations in Cornwall and Lancaster will go directly towards supporting Beyond 21’s day program for adults with developmental disabilities, as well as Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We’re so grateful to be part of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Every cookie sold in our local community helps us grow our day program at Beyond 21,” says Amy Malyon, Executive Director.

Last year, Tim Hortons guests raised an impressive $9.8 million during the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, spreading kindness and supporting charities and community groups across Canada.

The Holiday Smile Cookie is a delightful white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and decorated with a white icing smile. Here’s how you can support Beyond 21 by enjoying these cookies:

1. Visit a Tim Hortons in Cornwall or Lancaster from November 18 to 24 and purchase as many Holiday Smile Cookies as you like.

2. Order online at Beyond21.org before November 21 for delivery. Send a few dozen to yourself, a friend, a client, or a local business!

Join us in spreading holiday cheer and supporting a great local charity. To learn more about Tim Hortons’ Holiday Smile Cookie and the local charities being supported, visit timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie.