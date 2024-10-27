BGC Cornwall Receives $353K Boost from Ontario

On October 18, MPP Nolan Quinn visited the BGC Cornwall/SDG to announce the Ontario government’s continued investment of $353,855 through Ontario’s After School Program. The funding aims to enhance the well-being of children in the region by providing safe recreational activities and leadership development opportunities.

“Our government is taking a significant step towards nurturing the potential of our children and youth in Cornwall,” said Quinn. “This investment is more than just funding; it’s a lifeline for our community’s future. By offering enriching programs and safe spaces, we foster physical health and emotional well-being, helping young people grow, lead, and thrive.”

Jacquie Richards, Executive Director of BGC Cornwall/SDG, expressed appreciation for the government’s renewed support. “This continued funding will allow us to build on our progress and reach even more youth and families,” Richards said. “It’s an investment in the future of our local youth, and we are confident it will create lasting, positive change.”

With this funding, BGC Cornwall/SDG will continue to empower youth, shaping them into the leaders of tomorrow while supporting their personal development.