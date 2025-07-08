BGC Golf Tournament Raises $54K

July 8, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
BGC Golf Tournament Raises $54K
BGC Cornwall celebrates $54,400 raised at their recent golf tournament. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The BGC Cornwall/SDG’s annual Scramble for Success golf tournament raised an impressive $54,400 on July 4, 2025, at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club. Presented in partnership with Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, the event brought together community members, local businesses, and supporters for a day of golf and giving back.

All funds raised will support BGC’s programs for children and youth in Cornwall and SDG, including after-school activities, mentorship, and mental health supports.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers for making this year’s BGC Golf Tournament such a success,” said Jacquie Richards, Executive Director of BGC Cornwall/SDG. “Raising $54,400 means more children and youth in our community will have access to safe spaces, caring mentors, and opportunities to thrive.”

The annual tournament continues to be a major fundraiser for the organization, helping build brighter futures for local kids.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Seaway News