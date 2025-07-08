BGC Golf Tournament Raises $54K

JASON SETNYK

The BGC Cornwall/SDG’s annual Scramble for Success golf tournament raised an impressive $54,400 on July 4, 2025, at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club. Presented in partnership with Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, the event brought together community members, local businesses, and supporters for a day of golf and giving back.

All funds raised will support BGC’s programs for children and youth in Cornwall and SDG, including after-school activities, mentorship, and mental health supports.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers for making this year’s BGC Golf Tournament such a success,” said Jacquie Richards, Executive Director of BGC Cornwall/SDG. “Raising $54,400 means more children and youth in our community will have access to safe spaces, caring mentors, and opportunities to thrive.”

The annual tournament continues to be a major fundraiser for the organization, helping build brighter futures for local kids.