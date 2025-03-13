BGC Pink Shirt Day promotes belonging

BGC Cornwall/SDG’s Henry Street Clubhouse was awash in pink as children and staff celebrated Pink Shirt Day with the annual BGC Pink Parade. The event, part of the organization’s anti-bullying awareness and fundraising campaign, saw children don their best pink attire, take part in creative activities, and spread messages of kindness and inclusion.

At the Junior After School Program, participants painted the snow pink using food colouring. Then, the celebration continued with pink-themed treats, including cupcakes, strawberries, and strawberry-flavored milk.

“We’ve been doing this campaign for many years to raise awareness about bullying and help kids gain resilience and strategies to deal with difficult situations,” said Kristina Allard, Director of Operations at BGC Cornwall/SDG. “The community support and engagement we see—both in person and through social media—really help spread the message.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, BGC youth worked on various projects, such as kindness chains, posters, and paintings, all centered around this year’s theme: I Belong.

“Having a sense of belonging is really key to kids feeling like they are part of the community and our programs,” Allard explained. “This campaign helps remind them that they each have a place here.”