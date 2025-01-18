BGC Seeks Ice Skates for Teen Program

BGC Cornwall/SDG is seeking donations of gently used or new ice skates for its Teen Program, which provides local youth with opportunities to learn new skills, form friendships, and enjoy recreational activities in a safe and supportive environment. The donated skates will enable teens to participate in ice skating, helping them create meaningful experiences and lasting memories.

Kalie Richardson, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at BGC Cornwall/SDG, emphasized the importance of community contributions. “We are reaching out to our wonderful community for support in providing gently used or new ice skates for our Teen Program,” she said. “Whether it’s a pair of skates gathering dust in their closet or a new pair that they can spare, their contribution can make a big difference.”

Donations can be dropped off at the BGC main clubhouse, located at 506 First Street East, Cornwall, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us in the past and to those who will be joining us in this effort,” Richardson added.

BGC Cornwall/SDG’s Teen Program runs Monday through Friday and is dedicated to creating opportunities for youth in Grades 7–12 to developconfidence, skills, and friendships. For more information on programming andactivities, visit the organization’s website or social media platforms.