Big Ben’s 50th Anniversary Bash

Big Ben Ski Centre marked its 50th anniversary on February 1, 2025, with a day of festivities, free skiing and snowboarding, and live music, drawing a crowd of winter sports enthusiasts and community members.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with gates opening to a day packed with activities. Attendees enjoyed free access to the hill, ice slides, and a Park Jam Demo, where local skiers and snowboarders showed off their skills. DJ music and a lineup of live bands entertained the crowd throughout the day, culminating in a performance by local metal band Truthteller.

The highlight of the event was the official Big Ben Ceremony at noon, where community leaders reflected on the ski centre’s history and its impact on Cornwall. Mayor Justin Towndale addressed the crowd, emphasizing thefacility’s significance in the city.

“This facility is a great asset to Cornwall,” said Towndale. “Big Ben provides a space where school kids can learn to ski and snowboard without having to travel elsewhere. A lot of effort goes into making this place great, and I want to recognize the staff, volunteers, and sponsors who help make it possible. Congratulations and happy anniversary!”

Operations Manager Brett Lauzon, who oversees Big Ben’s day-to-day operations, also spoke about the ski hill’s legacy and its future.

“Big Ben is a testament to innovation, community spirit, and a love for winter sports,” said Lauzon. “It all started with a pile of bark, and now, 50 years later, we’re here celebrating with generations of families who have made memories on these slopes. We look forward to many more years of keeping this tradition alive.”

Founded in the early 1970s by engineer and alpine skiing enthusiast Ben Stidwill, Big Ben Ski Centre was originally constructed using excess bark from the Domtar Paper Mill. Over the years, the hill has been home to an estimated 70,000 skiers and snowboarders, some traveling from as far as Texas, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite challenges, including Domtar’s closure in the late 2000s, the hill has remained open thanks to strong community support and partnerships.