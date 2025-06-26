Bikes and Beers Fundraiser for Cornwall’s Vista Centre

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A group of dedicated cyclists participated in a fundraiser for Vista Centre in Cornwall. The cyclists gathered for the inaugural Bikes and Beers Fundraiser at the Lost Villages Brewery to register for the ride, get instructions for the event, and hear some inspiring words from organizer Marilyn Parisien, founder of SD&G Fitness and active fundraiser for charitable organizations in the Cornwall area. The Beers and Bikes event raised $2230 thanks to the generosity of the community that sponsored cyclists, along with those cyclists whose $40 participation fee allowed them to take part in the bike ride.

The ride consisted of two options: one option was to make the 23km trip along the Waterfront Trail and Long Sault Parkway to the location of Upper Canada Village; and the second option was to cycle all the way back to the start of the ride at the Lost Villages Brewery for a 45km round trip. Lucy Kroeze is an avid cyclist who planned to complete the 45km round trip. Admittedly, Lucy had a little help in her efforts with the assistance of her Velec bike, an electric bike powered by battery and human efforts. The more Lucy peddled, the more she would charge up her bike. Lucy recently returned from a Bikes and Barge trip to northern Holland, peddling 50km daily. She learned quickly that having the backup power of an electric bike was very useful when going against the wind, so she invested in an electric, Canadian-made bicycle upon her return home.

Bikes and Beers supports the Vista Centre Brain Injury Services in Cornwall. Vista Centre offers day programs for adults with acquired brain injuries, as well as providing activities and outings that are outside of the government funding. Vista Centre provides rehabilitation through treatment with physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists and other professionals essential to maximizing the potential of adults involved in the program. Vista Centre also provides back up support for caregivers and family members of someone with an acquired traumatic brain injury. By helping clients attend community activities, develop household budgets and provide strategies for independent living, Vista Centre helps individuals in their programs reach goals and achieve a better life.

Vista Centre focuses on providing support in four main areas including, day services, support groups, assisted living services and independent living. Participation in events and visiting public places expands a client’s self esteem, while at the same time, brings awareness to the community. Vista Centre, together with clients, families, staff and professionals, provides life-long support through the Community-Based Living Model. This Model focuses on clients living in a community environment, able to access both health care services for medical & recovery needs, and personal support for day-to-day items such as grocery shopping.

Sue Flaro has worked at the Vista Centre for 15 years as a Day Program Coordinator and says fundraising events are key to providing opportunities for day program clients to go on trips to places such as the Granby Zoo, Parc Safari and Thousand Island Boat Cruise. With support from local businesses, such as Cameron’s Real Estate, along with community yard sales, vintage car shows and sales from client-created hats & tshirts, Sue Flaro is able to plan special outings. Sue says she seeks out places that offer discounted programs for her group, which helps make the trip more affordable. Sue Flaro says she is so appreciative of the support provided by people like Marilyn Parisien, Bikes & Beers organizer, and Nicholas Papineau, a volunteer who drives clients to appointments, helps with day trips and is always ready to lend a hand.

With a beautiful, sunny day on tap, the group of cyclists made their way to Upper Canada Village and back to the Lost Villages Brewery for lunch in the Bikes and Beers Fundraiser to support the Vista Centre Brain Injury Services.