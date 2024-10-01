Bird-Friendly City Initiative Takes Flight

In a 6-3 vote, Cornwall City Council has endorsed a motion by Councillor Sarah Good to try to enhance Cornwall’s environmental stewardship by becoming a “Bird-Friendly City.”

One of the key initiatives in the resolution is the introduction of a by-law to prevent domestic cats from roaming freely outdoors, in an effort to protect local bird populations from one of their primary predators. The plan also focuses on preserving dead or dying trees, known as “snags,” which serve as important habitats for birds and other wildlife in areas where public safety is not at risk.

“This is a certification that comes through Nature Canada, and it really is a badge of honor that we hope to wear in our city,” said Good at the last council meeting. “We were just four points short of achieving the required threshold for entry-level certification. Bird populations are declining, and we know how important they are for pollinating crops, dispersing seeds, and controlling pests. These measures will not only support birds but also enhance our quality of life.”

The resolution also addresses light pollution, recommending that newly installed municipal lighting be limited to a colour temperature of 3000K or lower to protect migratory birds. Another significant aspect is a ban on the use of pesticides within the city, aimed at improving bird health. Additionally, bird-friendly window tape would be installed on all municipal buildings to reduce bird collisions with glass, with private building owners encouraged to do the same.

However, not all council members were in favour of adding new regulations. Councillor Dean Hollingsworth, was not ready to wing it, and voiced concerns about the practicality of enforcing additional by-laws.

“As a municipality, we already have so many regulations and by-laws that stop people from doing almost everything,” said Hollingsworth. “I just don’t want another by-law that we can’t enforce. Adding a policy that we may or may not follow doesn’t make sense to me.”

Without trying to ruffle feathers, Councillor Claude McIntosh shared a more anecdotal view on the issue, noting that bird populations in his neighborhood have been thriving.

“People tell me the bird population is declining, but I always say, ‘Come to Riverdale.’ The birds are not declining there. I have bird feeders in the front and back, and the blue jay population has just grown. Six years ago, I might have had one or two blue jays, and now I have about 20,” McIntosh said.

Despite some reservations, the motion received strong support from others, including Councillor Elaine MacDonald, who cited the scientific evidence behind the need for bird conservation.

“There’s no question that bird populations are declining,” MacDonald said. “The famous book Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, written in the 1960s, highlighted the dangers of DDT, which was removed from use and led to the return of peregrine falcons and eagles. We need to do more to protect birds, and these measures are a step in the right direction.”

Cornwall initially committed to becoming a Bird-Friendly City in December 2022 but narrowly missed achieving the certification points needed through Nature Canada’s Bird Friendly City Certification Program. These new measures aim to help the city reapply and reach the required threshold, bringing benefits such as increased community awareness, enhanced biodiversity, and new tourism opportunities.