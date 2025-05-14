Bird is the Word at Seniors Club

May 14, 2025 — Changed at 15 h 18 min on May 11, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Mike Chegrinec speaks to attendees at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club during an engaging presentation on local bird species, complete with visual aids and a bird call quiz. (Photo : submitted photo)

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club welcomed over 20 curious attendees in April for an engaging and informative presentation on local bird species by Mike Chegrinec, a long-time member of the Cornwall and Area Birding Club and Bird Friendly Cornwall.

Chegrinec, who played a key role in Cornwall’s designation as a Bird Friendly City, shared his passion for birding with a talk that covered everything from identification and breeding habits to the impact of climate change on migration. His presentation included visual aids, a bird call quiz, and an interactive Q&A session.

“Mike is an amazing presenter on the birds that we can all find in our own backyards,” said Karen Douglass Cooper, Project Coordinator at Seaway Senior Citizens Club.

The session was part of the club’s ongoing effort to provide engaging and educational events for local seniors.

In addition to his presentation at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, Mike Chegrinec recently shared his birding expertise with residents of Chartwell Chateau Cornwall Retirement Residence. The session was interactive and engaging, featuring a variety of visual aids and impressive bird call demonstrations.

Residents at Chartwell Chateau expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to learn about Canada’s diverse bird species in such an informative and entertaining manner.

