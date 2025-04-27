Black bear sighted near Alexandria

With the arrival of spring, bears are coming out of hibernation, and they are hungry. Sightings of a black bear near Alexandria have been reported, says North Glengarry Township. While black bears are seldom aggressive, knowing what to do in case of a bear encounter, and preventative measures to avoid attracting bears to your property can help ensure the safety of you and your pets.

Be aware and alert if you are out cycling, jogging, walking the dog. Make noise periodically so you do not surprise a bear. Keep dogs leashed while out walking. There is safety in numbers — bring a friend on your walk. K eep garbage and recycling secure. Birdseed is a tasty treat for a bear after a log winter of hibernating. Remove feeders while bears are active to avoid attracting bears to your property. Do not call 9-1-1 unless a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety and exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour. Sightings can be reported by calling the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.