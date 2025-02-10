Black Hawk patrols in area

RCMP is using helicopters to patrol the border in the Cornwall area.

The Cornwall Police Service is advising the public that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police  has deployed Black Hawk helicopters to assist in patrolling the Canada/U.S. border, including along the St. Lawrence River.

The helicopters are based out of Ottawa and will be out on patrol as part of border security efforts. The RCMP has integrated these helicopters into its strategy alongside drones and surveillance towers for enhanced monitoring.

There is no threat to public safety.

