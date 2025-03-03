Black History Month Connections celebrated

The Cline House Gallery opened its doors for Black History Month Connections, a two-day celebration of art, music, storytelling, and food culture February 20 and 21. Organized by the Black History Month Connections Committee, the free event brought together diverse voices and traditions to highlight the history and accomplishments of Black communities in Ontario.

The opening reception was well attended, featuring speeches, live music, spoken word performances, and artwork displayed throughout the gallery. Attendees also enjoyed African and Caribbean dishes and networking opportunities.

Sean George, a multidisciplinary artist and art educator based in Cornwall, played a key role in curating the event’s artistic focus. “We wanted to bring the Afro-Franco community and English-speaking Black community together,” he said. “The theme, Connections, is about meeting each other — people from Uganda and Rwanda are now connecting with people from the Ivory Coast. That may not have happened in Africa itself, but here in Cornwall, we see it happening.”

A historical art display centered on John Baker, believed to be the last enslaved person in British North America, further emphasized local connections to Black history. “He lived in Cornwall and fought in the War of 1812 as a British redcoat,” George explained. “There are so many historical and cultural links we want to explore further.”

Flora Cynthia Kra, President of the Festival International Afro et Diversité de Cornwall SDG and a co-organizer of the event, expressed gratitude for the strong community turnout. “Tonight, we are celebrating Black culture through food, fashion, music, and dance,” she said. “Thank you to the community for coming to support this event, and thank you to Cline House for helping to make it happen.”

Supported by United Way/Centraide SDG, the Rotary Club of Cornwall, and several other organizations, Black History Month Connections marked a significant step in fostering cultural exchange and awareness in Cornwall.