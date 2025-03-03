Black History Month Connections celebrated

March 3, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 20 min on February 27, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Black History Month Connections celebrated
Flora Cynthia Kra, organizer of the Festival International Afro et Diversité de Cornwall SDG, speaks at the "Connections" Black History Month celebration at Cline House Gallery, alongside artist Sean George. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cline House Gallery opened its doors for Black History Month Connections, a two-day celebration of art, music, storytelling, and food culture February 20 and 21. Organized by the Black History Month Connections Committee, the free event brought together diverse voices and traditions to highlight the history and accomplishments of Black communities in Ontario.

The opening reception was well attended, featuring speeches, live music, spoken word performances, and artwork displayed throughout the gallery. Attendees also enjoyed African and Caribbean dishes and networking opportunities.

Sean George, a multidisciplinary artist and art educator based in Cornwall, played a key role in curating the event’s artistic focus. “We wanted to bring the Afro-Franco community and English-speaking Black community together,” he said. “The theme, Connections, is about meeting each other — people from Uganda and Rwanda are now connecting with people from the Ivory Coast. That may not have happened in Africa itself, but here in Cornwall, we see it happening.”

A historical art display centered on John Baker, believed to be the last enslaved person in British North America, further emphasized local connections to Black history. “He lived in Cornwall and fought in the War of 1812 as a British redcoat,” George explained. “There are so many historical and cultural links we want to explore further.”

Flora Cynthia Kra, President of the Festival International Afro et Diversité de Cornwall SDG and a co-organizer of the event, expressed gratitude for the strong community turnout. “Tonight, we are celebrating Black culture through food, fashion, music, and dance,” she said. “Thank you to the community for coming to support this event, and thank you to Cline House for helping to make it happen.”

Supported by United Way/Centraide SDG, the Rotary Club of Cornwall, and several other organizations, Black History Month Connections marked a significant step in fostering cultural exchange and awareness in Cornwall.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Spaghetti dinner supports meal programs
Local News

Spaghetti dinner supports meal programs

A sold-out crowd gathered February 22 at Ramada by Wyndham Cornwall for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in support of two vital community meal programs -- Centre 105 and the…