Body-Worn Cameras Deployed by CPS

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has announced the full deployment of body-worn cameras for all front-line officers, with completion expected by October 31, 2024. This initiative follows a trial phase that began in May, where select officers tested the technology during shifts.

According to CPS, the goal of the body-worn cameras is to ensure an unbiased and independent account of police interactions with the public. The cameras are intended to capture evidence, promote accountability, and enhance professionalism within the service.

“The feedback from our members has been positive,” said Staff Sergeant George Knezevic. “Body-worn cameras provide greater transparency and are an essential tool for capturing evidence.”

The use of body-worn cameras is expected to streamline court proceedings by reducing the time and resources needed to resolve cases. Additionally, the cameras will support the fair resolution of complaints against officers by providing visual records of interactions.

All recorded footage will be securely stored on a cloud-based platform managed by AXON Canada, ensuring data integrity through strict access controls and audit logs. Officers will use the cameras during public interactions and investigations, with the devices emitting an audible tone and flashing a red LED light to indicate recording is in progress.

In compliance with provincial laws, including the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) and the Police Services Act, CPS has outlined policies to protect individual privacy. Video footage may be accessed by those involved in legal proceedings through disclosure, with sensitive information redacted to safeguard privacy.