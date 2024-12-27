Boil water advisory for Glen Walter

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents of Glen Walter on the municipal water/wastewater system.

To avoid possible illness, you must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it. Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill the harmful microorganisms in the water.

Until further notice, use boiled water or an alternate source of safe drinking water (such as bottled water) for:

drinking

making ice cubes, juices or other mixes

preparing baby food or infant formula

preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables

gargling or brushing teeth or dentures

Hand Washing

Wash hands with bottled water, or boiled then cooled water.

If using non-boiled tap water, wash hands with liquid soap and dry thoroughly. Then rinse/sanitize using one of two solutions:

Alcohol-based hand disinfectant containing more than 70% alcohol, or

Mild bleach solution (see below for instructions).

Bathing

Toddlers and young children should not take baths or showers as they are likely to ingest water. Give sponge baths instead.

Adults, teens and older children can safely take showers.

Washing and Cleaning

Dishes, cutting boards and countertops can be washed with soap and water and then disinfected with a strong bleach solution (see below for instructions).

Laundry can be done as usual.

Contact your doctor if you experience ongoing symptoms of nausea, cramps, diarrhea, jaundice, headache or severe fatigue.