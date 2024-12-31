Boil water advisory in effect into new year

Glen Walter residents who are connected to the municipal water system can expect to be under a boil water advisory for at least the next few days, South Glengarry Township has advised.
A December 25 watermain break prompted the notice.
“We do not anticipate that the advisory will be lifted until after the New Year. The boil water advisory cannot be lifted until we receive authorization from the EOHU (Eastern Ontario Health Unit.) We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work with the EOHU to resolve this issue,” says the township.
To avoid possible illness, consumers must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it. Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill the harmful microorganisms in the water.
Until further notice, use boiled water or an alternate source of safe drinking water (such as bottled water) for:
- drinking
- making ice cubes, juices or other mixes
- preparing baby food or infant formula
- preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables
- gargling or brushing teeth or dentures
Hand Washing
- Wash hands with bottled water, or boiled then cooled water.
- If using non-boiled tap water, wash hands with liquid soap and dry thoroughly. Then rinse/sanitize using one of two solutions:
- Alcohol-based hand disinfectant containing more than 70% alcohol, or
- Mild bleach solution (see below for instructions).
Bathing
- Toddlers and young children should not take baths or showers as they are likely to ingest water. Give sponge baths instead.
- Adults, teens and older children can safely take showers.
Washing and Cleaning
- Dishes, cutting boards and countertops can be washed with soap and water and then disinfected with a strong bleach solution (see below for instructions).
- Laundry can be done as usual.
Contact your doctor if you experience ongoing symptoms of nausea, cramps, diarrhea, jaundice, headache or severe fatigue.