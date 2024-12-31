Boil water advisory in effect into new year

Glen Walter residents who are connected to the municipal water system can expect to be under a boil water advisory for at least the next few days, South Glengarry Township has advised.

A December 25 watermain break prompted the notice.

“We do not anticipate that the advisory will be lifted until after the New Year. The boil water advisory cannot be lifted until we receive authorization from the EOHU (Eastern Ontario Health Unit.) We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work with the EOHU to resolve this issue,” says the township.