Boil water advisory in South Stormont

March 18, 2025 at 9 h 22 min
By Richard Mahoney
South Stormont has issued a boil water advisory for those connected to the municipal drinking water system in Long Sault, Ingleside and Osnabruck Centre. The boil water advisory does not impact residents who are on well service.
The problem is due to a loss of pressure in the system as a result of a power failure.
The advisory will remain in effect until the township receives confirmation from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit that the water is safe to drink. Public Works went door-to-door Monday to notify affected residents.
To avoid possible illness, those  affected must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it. Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill the harmful microorganisms in the water.

Until further notice, use boiled water or an alternate source of safe drinking water (such as bottled water) for:

  • drinking
  • making ice cubes, juices or other mixes
  • preparing baby food or infant formula
  • preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables
  • gargling or brushing teeth or dentures
