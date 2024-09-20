Boil water advisory on Headline Road

September 20, 2024 at 12 h 43 min
By Richard Mahoney
The Township of South Stormont is advising all people residing on County Road 44 (Headline Road East) who are connected to municipal water to boil their tap water before drinking it due to a watermain break.

“The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and we receive confirmation from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit that the water is safe to drink. Public Works is currently on scene and will be going door-to-door to notify residents,” the township says.

The break occurred in the area where road construction is taking place.

Bottled water will be available September 20 for residents affected by the precautionary boil water advisory.

Residents can collect water at the Township Office until 4:30 p.m. or at the Long Sault Arena until 10:00 p.m.

To avoid possible illness, you must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it. Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill the harmful microorganisms in the water.

Until further notice, use boiled water or an alternate source of safe drinking water (such as bottled water) for:

  • drinking
  • making ice cubes, juices or other mixes
  • preparing baby food or infant formula
  • preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables
  • gargling or brushing teeth or dentures

 

