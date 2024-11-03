Boo-tiful Evening for Business Connections

On October 29th, 2024, the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween Pub Night at the Ramada, where local professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs gathered for networking, fun, and a festive food drive for the Agape Centre.

The event, free for both members and non-members, encouraged attendees to wear costumes, bringing a playful spirit to the evening. “We’re celebrating another Pub Night, but with Halloween just around the corner, people really went all out,” said Cristian Urroz, President of the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of Urroz, a graphic design studio. Urroz himself was dressed as a pirate and expressed his delight with the creative costumes on display. “One of my favorites was a really large spider that Katie Hope made out of balloons. It’s great to see everyone embracing the festivities!”

The event also included a “Trick-or-Treat for a Cause,” where guests could donate non-perishable food items for the Agape Centre. “Every two items donated entered participants into a prize draw,” Urroz added, highlighting the community-focused aspect of the evening. The two Agape food bins quickly filled up.

Whitney Simeon, a real estate agent with Royal LePage, attended the event dressed as a navy captain. “I’ve been in Cornwall for five years, and I love meeting new people,” Simeon shared. “This event is a wonderful way to connect with other successful professionals in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.”

With Halloween-themed trivia, Chamber updates, and networking opportunities, the night was a spirited success.