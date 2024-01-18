Book Review: The Sex and Dope Show Saga 

For all the laughs, though, a spirit of anxiety powers the book, as Jed and company continually face forces of repression. This provocative, hilarious, sometimes wrenching story's second half gains momentum as America's policing of sex and drugs inspires desperation, with several characters on the run-and discovering themselves." BookLife (Photo : Tobias Maxwell)

PAULA LABONTE

Continuing to support local authors,Tobais Maxwell shares how The Sex and Dope Show Saga came to be.

“A decade before the TV series, Breaking Bad, came out, I began work in a school district where a chemistry teacher had just been arrested for running a meth lab on school property; all while a sex scandal involving the football team was winding down. Those were part of the inspiration for my novel, The Sex and Dope Show Saga. My protagonist, Jed, is a high school drama teacher who decides to start an improvisational theatre group to develop a show that deals with all the societal taboos around human sexuality. The working title of the play is The Sex Show. When the district hires a devout born-again Christian, hoping to bring order to their high school, the man begins to fight Jed over his school production of the musical, Cabaret. What evolves from there is creative chaos as Jed’s personal and professional lives collide with catastrophic consequences.”

