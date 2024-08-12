Break and enter charges

August 12, 2024 at 14 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Break and enter charges
Cornwall Police Service has charged a local man with sexually assaulting a minor. (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Elizabeth Sante, 20, of Cornwall, with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-in instruments, after she allegedly broke into a building Aug. 10.

Spencer Blanchette, 22, of Cornwall, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with fail to comply with an undertaking and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. It is alleged he broke into a building.

Impaired charges

Brock Bellmore, 18, of Cornwall, was charged Aug. 9  charged with impaired driving after police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Marlborough Street and Ninth Street East.

Denise Brookfield, 68, of Stittsville, was charged with impaired driving Aug. 11 when she was taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS.

Mischief

Brandon Belanger-Bedard, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with mischief and obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property following an incident where he allegedly caused damage to his neighbour’s property.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Assault charges
Local News

Assault charges

Assault charges A 33-year-old Cornwall woman faces a slew of charges after being arrested by Cornwall police July 5. Charges include assault, sexual assault, uttering…

12-year-old charged with assault
Local News

12-year-old charged with assault

12-year-old charged with assault The Cornwall Police Service has laid an assault charge against a 12-year-old Cornwall youth. It is alleged that July 20 the youth assaulted…

POLICE BLOTTER
Local News

POLICE BLOTTER

MISCHIEF Cornwall, ON – Renee Senecal, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 11, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 29, 2024, the woman…