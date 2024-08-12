Break and enter charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Elizabeth Sante, 20, of Cornwall, with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-in instruments, after she allegedly broke into a building Aug. 10.

Spencer Blanchette, 22, of Cornwall, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with fail to comply with an undertaking and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. It is alleged he broke into a building.

Impaired charges

Brock Bellmore, 18, of Cornwall, was charged Aug. 9 charged with impaired driving after police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Marlborough Street and Ninth Street East.

Denise Brookfield, 68, of Stittsville, was charged with impaired driving Aug. 11 when she was taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS.

Mischief

Brandon Belanger-Bedard, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with mischief and obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property following an incident where he allegedly caused damage to his neighbour’s property.