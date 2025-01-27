Bridge restriction

January 27, 2025 at 13 h 27 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

Vehicle restrictions are in effect at the Thousand Islands Bridge crossings at Collins Landing, Alexandria Bay, New York and Ivy Lea, Ontario.

As of 11:43 a.m. the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority began restricting all high profile commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles (RVs), buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high-profile vehicles until wind speeds reduce.
Notification will be given as normal operations resume. For the most up to date information on bridge operations, visit www.tibridge.com

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toll rate adjustment
Local News

Toll rate adjustment

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation Limited (SIBC) has announced an upcoming adjustment to the toll rates for the Seaway International Bridge, effective April 1, 2025.…