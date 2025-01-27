Bridge restriction

Vehicle restrictions are in effect at the Thousand Islands Bridge crossings at Collins Landing, Alexandria Bay, New York and Ivy Lea, Ontario.

As of 11:43 a.m. the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority began restricting all high profile commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles (RVs), buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high-profile vehicles until wind speeds reduce.

Notification will be given as normal operations resume. For the most up to date information on bridge operations, visit www.tibridge.com