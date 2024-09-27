Bridge work late

Construction on the bridge in Martintown has made significant progress since it began in the middle of May.

However, the $1.42 million rehabilitation project, which includes concrete repair and railing replacement, is four weeks behind schedule due to unforeseen issues with Bell conduits. A specialized sub-contractor was brought in to complete the concrete chipping and removal without causing damage to the Bell infrastructure. The United Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry and Bell have agreed to share the added cost of the specialized contractor and because the project bid was under budget, funds exist for the increased expense, counties council was told at its most recent meeting.

Motorists using the road through Martintown have generally adapted well to the temporary conditions, although there have been some reports of drivers ignoring the traffic signals. The contractor, Toronto-based KB Civil Constructors Inc., is hopeful that, with the addition of extra crews to complete the project, along with working on Saturdays, the job will be completed by mid-October.