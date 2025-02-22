Brigitte Sugrue Runs for Ontario Party in SDSG

Brigitte Sugrue has announced her candidacy for the Ontario Party in Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, vowing to bring a fresh perspective to provincial politics with a focus on personal freedoms, fiscal responsibility, and traditional values.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a key turning point for me,” said Sugrue. “The Ontario and the Canada I once thought I knewhad not only completely turned on each other but had turned on itself. We had lost the ability and the right to freedom as citizens.”

Sugrue, who has been active in grassroots movements such as No More Lockdowns and the Freedom Convoy, believes strongly in individual choice and government accountability. “No More Lockdowns and the Freedom Convoy have received a lot of undue, unjust, and untrue hatred. Watching Canadians fight back against corrupt policies and self-serving government agendas will forever be something I will remember.”

A key part of her platform includes advocating for free speech. “Freedom of speech in Ontario has become a topic that most people are even afraid to talk about. The fear of being labelled as some kind of -ism for having a personal opinion has been enough to silence people and ensure they have no voice.”

Sugrue has called for a full audit of government spending, citing concerns about financial mismanagement. “The first and foremost issue that we have identified is the need for a complete audit into where money and funding has gone. Ontarians are struggling now more than ever, and while we are simply trying to feed our families, bureaucrats are lining their pockets.This must end.”

She also supports limiting federal influence over Ontario’s crisis management. “The best way to ensure a balance between public health safety and personal freedom is to remove and refuse all federal involvement and interference. The federal government could not possibly have managed the pandemic any worse than it did.”

On housing, Sugrue points to interest rates and inflation rather than construction costs as key barriers to affordability. “Ontario does not have a construction affordability issue. Interest rates and an unaffordable housing market have made it impossible for Ontarians to own their own homes.”

She has also taken a firm stance on education, arguing for more parental control over school curricula. “The government should not play a role in parental rights. Children do not belong to the government and should never be subject to indoctrination.”

Despite her strong Christian beliefs, Sugrue insists her campaign is about fairness for all Ontarians. “While I am a Christian woman and do uphold religious morals, values, and convictions, I also believe in the right to freedom to exist. As human beings, we have the right and freedom to live our lives unobstructed and without discrimination.”

Sugrue also criticized the exclusion of smaller parties from major political debates, arguing that it reinforces an “Old Boys Club” mentality in Ontario politics. “We all know that there are three main parties in Ontario and Canada, and that there is ‘no room’ for smaller parties. It is made clear every day—for example, through the recent debates and not permitting those smaller parties to have a voice,” she said.

Sugrue is hosting multiple meet-and-greet events in the riding, including one in Winchester and another in Dunvegan. “I encourage voters to come out, bring questions they may have about our party’s policies, and take the time to really reflect before making a decision. Change doesn’t happen overnight. But change starts with us.”