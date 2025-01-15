Brisson and Dussault Acclaimed as Police Board Chair and Vice-Chair

At its first meeting of 2025 on January 9, the Cornwall Police Services Board held elections for its leadership positions. Amanda Brisson was acclaimed as Chair, while Patrick Dussault was acclaimed as Vice-Chair. Both bring extensive experience and a shared commitment to ensuring Cornwall remains a safe community.

Brisson, a real estate agent and former Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall and District, served as Vice-Chair in 2024 and Acting Chair during the latter half of the year. “I am honoured to be elected Chair of the Police Service Board,” Brisson said. “We have many exciting items to work on with a new strategic plan, the progress of a new police building, and finalizing the collective agreement with the association. Let’s continue to keep Cornwall a safe place to live.”

Dussault, a retired Ontario Provincial Police officer and former Police Foundations instructor at St. Lawrence College, was appointed to the board in February 2024. “It is quite a privilege for me to be voted in as Vice-Chair of the CPSB,” he said. “I am grateful for my 30 years of prior police experience, which is of great assistance to me in this role. I am looking forward to working with Chair Brisson, the CPSB, and the Cornwall Police Department.”

The board also includes Mayor Justin Towndale, Carmen Cousineau (Board Secretary), and Maurice Dupelle, the former Chair was absent from the meeting. One seat remains vacant following Stephen Scott’s resignation in December.

In addition to electing leadership, the board reviewed agenda items such as police officer appointments. The brief meeting then went in-camera to address matters related to the Community Safety and Policing Act 2019. The closed session focused on personal matters about identifiable individuals, including members of the police service or other board employees, as well as for the purpose of educating or training board members, as permitted under the Act.

The Cornwall Police Services Board, responsible for providing civilian governance and accountability for local policing, has canceled its February 6 meeting due to quorum issues, as Mayor Justin Towndale will be unavailable. The next meeting is scheduled for March 6, 2025.