Brookdale Corridor Gets Provincial Support

JASON SETNYK

The Ontario government is investing up to $3 million to support the City of Cornwall’s Brookdale Avenue reconstruction project between Seventh and Ninth Streets. The funds are part of the 2025-26 Connecting Links program, which helps municipalities repair key roads and bridges that link provincial highways through communities.

“Cornwall is the economic hub of our community,” said MPP Nolan Quinn. “This investment will ensure businesses can continue moving goods efficiently for decades to come.”

Brookdale Avenue is a designated connecting link, meaning it connects two ends of a provincial highway. This year, Ontario is investing $45 million in 29 projects across 27 municipalities.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the province is “investing nearly $28 billion over the next decade into highway infrastructure” to support economic growth and make Ontario “more competitive, more resilient and more self-reliant.”

Municipalities can apply for the 2026-27 intake later this year. The program covers up to 90% of eligible costs.