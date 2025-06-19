Brushstrokes for Pride and Inclusion

JASON SETNYK

City employees were joined by Police, Fire, and Paramedic Services staff near the fountain at Lamoureux Park on June 12 for “Paint with Pride,” a collaborative event celebrating Pride Month and 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion. Hosted by the City of Cornwall and the Cornwall Police Service, the event invited participants to add colourful blocks, similar to the Pride flag, symbolizing community support and belonging.

“This is more than art-it’s a symbol of inclusion, visibility, and community pride,” said Farhana Meghji, Equity, Belonging & Culture Specialist with the City of Cornwall and EDI Coordinator with the Cornwall Police Service. “Coming together to create it sends a message: everyone belongs, and we are committed to building a city where love, respect, and acceptance are at the heart of everything we do.”

Organizers provided art supplies, encouraging both city employees and police personnel to celebrate diversity.