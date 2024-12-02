Budget Survey Finds Arts Low-Priority Despite Economic Impact

At the recent Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame gala, emcee Robert Poirier took the stage to showcase the depth and diversity of the local arts community, delivering an impassioned presentation on the economic and cultural contributions of the arts in Cornwall. “Who says we don’t have the arts?” Poirier asked, opening his remarks with a challenge to anyone who might overlook the sector’s significance.

Despite the enthusiasm on display at the gala, recent survey results suggest that the arts may not be a top priority for many residents regarding the city’s budget. In the City of Cornwall’s 2025 Budget Survey, 59.7% of respondents did not rank Arts and Culture among their top three spending priorities, making it the least valued area in the list of budget items. This contrasts sharply with the arts’ proven ability to boost localbusinesses and attract visitors, contributing to the economy in ways that might not always be immediately visible.

As Poirier highlighted, Cornwall’s arts scene is both diverse and substantial. The arts aren’t just about creativity—they’re a powerhouse for the local and provincial economy. In Cornwall, the arts community drives engagement through events like the 10 Cornwall Arts Walks and 25 major events hosted by Association Focus. Iconic venues like the 680-seat Aultsville Theatre, home to the Cornwall Concert Series for 39 years, continueto bring world-class performances to the region. The Centre des Arts de Cornwall has raised an impressive $1.3 million through the Be The Link campaign, further solidifying the sector’s importance.

Provincially, the numbers are even more staggering. According to Ontario’s Arts and Culture Tourism Profile (August 2023), $11.4 billion was spent on arts and culture tourism, generating $10 billion in GDP, $4 billion in tax revenue, and supporting 77,000 jobs. The culture sector provided more employment in 2022 than industries like real estate, auto manufacturing, forestry, and mining combined. These statistics underscore why investing in the arts is not just a cultural priority but an economic necessity.

The region boasts four dance studios, which collectively bring thousands of dancers to events. These studios, along with three amateur theater groups and 17 establishments that regularly feature live entertainment, create numerous opportunities for engagement and entertainment across the community. Poirier noted that the Seaway Valley Theatre Company (SVTC) alone has produced 90 shows since its founding in 2006.

“Arts and culture are here, enriching our lives and driving local businesses,” Poirier said. He shared data underscoring the breadth of the arts in the area. This year, for example, the Apples & Art Studio Tour drew 70 artists, attracted 7,000 studio visits, and generated $76,000 in art sales in 2023. The Cornwall Art Walk attracted 65 art and artisan vendors downtown, transforming the city center into a bustling marketplace and attracting foottraffic that benefits nearby businesses.

The community’s support for local artists is further evident in online networks, with the Eastern Ontario Artist Network – SDG&A Facebook page now boasting 1,135 members. Cultural landmarks like the Cline House have hosted 39 events since 2018, while 26 in-person Doors Open sites across Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry offer opportunities for residents and visitors alike to engage with Cornwall’s rich artistic heritage.

French-language theatre in Cornwall also has deep roots, with L’Amalgame des Arts et du Théâtre marking 20 years of creative contributions, including 19 productions and reading projects, while Les Gens d’Ici contributed 11 productions between 1990 and 2005.

The contrast between residents’ survey responses and the arts community’s undeniable contributions raises questions about how the city’s limited budget might be allocated to support immediate needs while still investing in sectors that drive cultural and economic growth. As the budget process unfolds, advocates like Poirier hope that the city will consider the arts not just as a “nice-to-have” but as a core element that enhances quality of life, attracts visitors, and supports local businesses.

“The economic impact and cultural value are there—these numbers speak for themselves. As we look to the future, let’s ensure that the arts can continue to grow and thrive as an essential part of Cornwall’s identity,” Poirier emphasized during his speech.

While housing and safety understandably rank high on the public’s priority list, the arts continue to prove their value in more subtle yet impactful ways, bridging community identity with economic sustainability.