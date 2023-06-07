Burn Ban enacted in City of Cornwall

Cornwall Fire Services has declared a burn ban effective immediately. This ban will prohibit all outdoor burning within city limits until further notice.

All seasonal and special occasion permits have been suspended with a zero tolerance towards burning.

The burn ban comes following dry conditions in the area as well as the issuance of a special air quality statement by Environment Canada and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) for the region. This special air quality statement has been issued due to the ongoing wildfires in Quebec and Renfrew County.

“The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority.” Said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “The open-air burn bylaw prohibits burning during a smog advisory — however a burn ban sends a clear message of our intent.”

The burn ban is necessary to protect the safety of the community and those that are susceptible to greater health risks during the poor air quality. Any resident not following the burn ban order may face significant fines and penalties.

The burn ban is expected to last several days; residents can keep up to date on the status of the burn ban by following the City of Cornwall’s social media pages or www.Cornwall.ca.