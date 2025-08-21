Bursaries Awarded to Akwesasne Students

August 21, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Bursaries Awarded to Akwesasne Students
Bursary award recipients with MCA representatives at the ceremony. (Photo : : MCA)

JASON SETNYK

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) celebrated the achievements of local youth during the 2025 Akwesasne Student Bursary Awards, held Friday, August 8, at the Kawehno:ke Recreation Center. In partnership with the Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Enbridge, the annual awards honour Akwesasne students pursuing post-secondary education, recognizing their determination, resilience, and commitment to building brighter futures.

This year’s BMO Awards were presented to Roclan Boots, Rylee Cole, Alivia David, Ethan Jacobs, Ieionkwenhawi Lazore, Blake Nutall, Joey Phillips, Kaysia Swamp, Drey Thompson, and Tayla Thompson-Mitchell.

Enbridge Awards were given to Jaylan Adams, Travayla Back, Kyra Benedict-Sylvester, Chuya Cook, Louie Diabo, Lyta Francis-Smerdon, Wil Lazore, Molly McDonald, Miley Mitchell, and Miguel Point.

The Wade Lafrance Memorial Award, honouring dedication and perseverance, was awarded to Jack Cook-Lazore, Kamri King, and Garin Thompson.

MCA extended its heartfelt “nia:wen” (thanks) to BMO and Enbridge for their continued support.

