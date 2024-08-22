Business and Community Award winners

Richard Mahoney
The Township of North Glengarry has announced the recipients of the 2024 Business and Community Awards which will be presented September 26 at the Maxville and District Sports Complex.
The winners are:
• Citizen of the Year – Phyllis Van Egmond
• Community Service Group – Quigley Highlanders Pipers and Drums
• Business of the Year – The Glengarry Market
• Excellence in Agriculture – Stonehouse Vineyard
• Youth of the Year – Macauley Blaine
• Senior of the Year – Anne Thevenot
• Dedication & Leadership – Denyse and Raymond Deschamps
• Lifetime Achievement – Eric Metcalfe
• Legacy Award – Glengarry Highland Games (75 anniversary)
• Legacy Award – Glengarry Soccer League (100 anniversary)
