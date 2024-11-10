Businesses unite for winter food drive

November 10, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 50 min on November 6, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Businesses unite for winter food drive
Amanda Testa, Genevieve Poirier and Brenda Deruchia. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Genevieve Poirier, owner of Be The Change Massage Therapy, has partnered with Ashley McKay of Central Healing Counselling to launch a community food drive in support of Cornwall’s Agapè Centre, Lighthouse Drop-in Centre, and the Children’s Aid Society.

The drive, which marks Poirier’s first, will collect food, cash, new toys, clothing, and blankets to support individuals and families during the winter season.

Poirier was inspired by a quote from Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Reflecting on this mission, she said, “After hearing the struggles of someone unable to find the help they needed, I decided to take matters into my own hands and strive to be the change in my community.”

Brenda Deruchia, Community Engagement Coordinator at the Agapè Centre, highlighted the ongoing demand for food and essential items, especially as winter approaches. “Our community market serves over 3,600 people each month,” Deruchia said. “We’re constantly working to keep our shelves stocked, and we’re starting a peanut butter challenge to help meet the demand. Every day, we have hundreds coming through our doors, and the need continues to rise.”

Amanda Testa, Founder of the Lighthouse Drop-in Centre, echoed the need for winter essentials. “With the homelessness crisis and housing needs escalating, the Lighthouse is especially grateful for community support,” Testa noted. “We’re in urgent need of winter clothing, boots, and warm items like gloves and coats, which are essential during the colder months.”

Donations for the food drive can be dropped off at Be The Change Massage Therapy during designated times: 9-9:30 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m., 12-12:30 p.m., 1:30-2 p.m., and 3-3:30 p.m.

