Busy long weekend for Cornwall police

Cornwall Police Service handled 193 calls for service over the long weekend, from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today (October 15).

Theft charge

Jonathan Lauzon, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is also alleged the man stole and operated a construction vehicle.

Uttering threats

A 49-year-old Cornwall woman was charged Oct. 12 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. When police responded to a domestic dispute, officers found the woman had allegedly threatened to assault her ex-husband. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Shoplifting

Chloe Lecavalier-Lavigne, 31, of Cornwall, was charged with theft under $5,000 after allegedly shoplifting Oct. 12 at a Ninth Street East business.

Theft charge

A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with theft and failing to obey a probation order and a restraining order. She allegedly stole her ex-boyfriend’s wallet. Her name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Uttering threats

Sarahrose Osbak, 42, of Cornwall, was charged Oct. 11 with causing a disturbance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged the woman caused a disturbance at a place of transportation. When officers went to apprehend the woman she allegedly made threats to kill a member of the CPS.

13-year-old charged

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was charged Oct. 11 with assault, criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged Oct. 9, the youth assaulted an individual at school. It is also alleged on this date, the youth chased the individual and threatened to beat him up.

Shoplifting

Michel Lecompte, 66, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 after he allegedly shoplifted Oct. 9 and 11 at a Ninth Street West business.

Impaired driving charge

Jordy Mitchell, 29, of Hogansburg, NY, was charged with impaired driving during an Oct. 13 traffic stop in the area of Cumberland Street and Eleventh Street West.