Parking, street changes

November 14, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 17 min on November 13, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Councillors Dean Hollingsworth and Maurice Dupelle at a meeting. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall City Council passed five by-laws at its November 12 meeting, addressing local parking, traffic safety, and healthcare support.

A no-parking zone has been created on Daly Avenue between Twelfth and Thirteenth Streets. This restriction responds to concerns from residents about parked vehicles limiting sightlines and obstructing traffic on the narrow street. The change aims to improve access for two-way traffic and ensure safer pedestrian routes, especially near Ste. Theresa Park.

New parking regulations on Fifth Street East between Sydney and Amelia Streets replace the no-parking restriction with a 2-hour parking limit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. This update allows parents to pick up students from Cornwall Collegiate (CCVS) without enabling all-day parking in the area, ensuring better turnover and more accessible short-term parking.

To improve intersection safety, a by-law introduces an all-way stop at Fourth Street West and York Street. Increased traffic, recent collisions, and limited sightlines led to the change, with the all-way stop expected to provide clearer right-of-way rules and support safer crossing for pedestrians and students.

Yield signs are replaced by stop signs at intersections on Fraser Avenue with Leitch Drive and Lynn Street. This adjustment, requested by residents, addresses speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on Fraser Avenue, particularly for children accessing Reg Campbell Park.

The city has formalized a Tri-Party Medical Loan Agreement with Dr. Julie Crevier and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. Dr. Crevier, who will practise family medicine in Cornwall and the surrounding counties, will receive financial support from both entities.

