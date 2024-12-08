Bylaws Passed on November 26, 2024

At its regular meeting on November 26, 2024, the City of Cornwall passed several by-laws, in addition to its agreement renewal with FortisOntario lnc. The topics of these bylaws include municipal taxes, propertymanagement, and development charges.

By-law 2024-102 increased the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) from 4% to 5%, effective January 1, 2025. The additional revenue will beallocated to tourism promotion and development within Cornwall, including marketing, event sponsorships, and visitor services.

By-laws 2024-105 and 2024-106 declared properties at 1011 Larin Avenue and 3007 Pitt Street as surplus to municipal needs. Both properties, which did not receive bids during a public meeting earlier in November, will now be listed on the open market.

By-law 2024-107 amended the City-Wide Development Charges By-law 2023-027 to include growth-related costs for studies and adjustdevelopment charges to better reflect capital expenses. The changes will take effect on January 1, 2025.