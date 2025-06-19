Cadet Recognized for Outstanding Volunteerism

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s second annual Armed Forces Day on June 8 featured a tribute to community service as MPP Nolan Quinn presented the inaugural Murray Whetung Community Service Award for Cadets to Sgt. Cierra Lea Fitzpatrick. A member of the 2403 Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, Cierra was recognized for her exceptional volunteerism, leadership, and dedication.

“This is probably the best award I’ve won in my three years in cadets,” said Cierra. “I find volunteering a big part of my life, and I intend to keep that going for however long I live.”

MPP Quinn praised the 15-year-old Holy Trinity student for her impact: “She’s showing true leadership to our youth. The opportunity to give back always presents itself, and Cierra steps up every time.”

Named in honour of Curve Lake First Nation veteran Murray Whetung, the award recognizes cadets who embody community spirit. Cierra’s contributions include coaching cadet competitions, helping at school and church, and participating in parades and cleanup events.